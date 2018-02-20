FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2018 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

Dutch court says Steinhoff must amend 2016 accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International said on Tuesday a Dutch court ordered the company to amend its 2016 accounts following a dispute with a former joint venture partner over the ownership of furniture store chain POCO.

The Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals ruled that Steinhoff must change in its accounts the treatment of POCO to a 50 percent controlling interest from 100 percent, Steinhoff said.

“The company is in the process of studying the judgement (including whether it provides grounds for appeal) and considering the impact of the decision on the Group’s accounts and will update shareholders in due course,” the South African retail group said.

The case predates the group’s admission in December that it had found “accounting irregularities” - an admission that helped to wipe out about 85 percent of its market value. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.