South Africa investigating possible insider trading over Steinhoff - FSB

CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) is investigating two cases of possible insider trading and one of false or misleading statements relating to Steinhoff , the FSB said in a presentation to parliament on Wednesday.

The FSB has requested information from German authorities, including the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and is in regular contact with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, it added. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)