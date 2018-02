CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Steinhoff , Christo Wiese, told parliament on Wednesday that the accounting scandal at the company “came like a bolt from the blue”.

Wiese said he became aware of problems at Steinhoff three working days before the company’s accounts had to finalised for a board meeting in December. He said Steinhoff was in “absolute turmoil” at the time. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)