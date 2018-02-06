Steinhoff seeks waivers from convertible bond holders

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff is asking some of its convertible bond holders including investors in its 2023 1.1 billion euro notes to waive their rights in relation to its failure to deliver certificates of compliance, it said on Tuesday.

Steinhoff is fighting for survival after discovering accounting irregularities in December, knocking its shares and triggering a raft of changes in its boardroom and leadership. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)