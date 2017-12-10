FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff calls in Moelis and AlixPartners to advise ahead of lenders' meeting
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
SPORTS
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Steinhoff calls in Moelis and AlixPartners to advise ahead of lenders' meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Troubled international retail conglomerate Steinhoff , whose shares plunged last week after disclosing accounting problems, said on Sunday it had appointed two advisory firms ahead of a meeting with lenders on Dec. 19.

The South African company said it has appointed U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co to advise the company on talks with its lenders, and has asked management consultancy AlixPartners “to assist on liquidity management and operational measures”.

More than $14 billion was wiped off the market value of the Johannesburg and Frankfurt-listed group last week after it announced it was ordering an independent investigation into its accounts and said its CEO was leaving.

“The group is currently fully focussed on safeguarding operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries,” the company said on Sunday.

“In this context, the group is asking for and requires continued support in relation to existing facilities from all its lenders to achieve an immediate stabilisation of the group’s financing,” it added in a statement.

On Friday the company had said it was postponing its regular annual lenders’ meeting in London from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19 as a result of it having postponed its financial results pending the outcome of the accounting investigation.

“The purpose of the meeting will be for the group to provide an update on its ongoing operational and financial situation. An agenda for the meeting will be circulated ahead of 19 December 2017,” the company said on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.