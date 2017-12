JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) is investigating Steinhoff’s auditor following the retail group’s disclosure of accounting irregularities, it said on Friday.

“This entity (Steinhoff) is audited by Deloitte South Africa, who has confirmed that it will fully cooperate with the IRBA during the investigation,” the body’s chief executive Bernard Agulhas in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)