South Africa's bourse operator JSE in talks with Steinhoff over investigation

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South African bourse operator, JSE Ltd, is in talks with Steinhoff to get answers on an investigation into possible accounting irregularities, JSE’s director of issuer regulation John Burke told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shares in Steinhoff lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation into accounting irregularities, its chief executive resigned and it postponed full-year results. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)