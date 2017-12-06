Top-20 Steinhoff shareholder wants to see "huge effort" to publish results

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Top-20 shareholder in Steinhoff International said on Wednesday it would want to see a “huge effort” by the board to get the auditors to put out results as soon as possible but couldn’t see that happening before January.

“It’s very difficult to see the results being released some time before January and until then investors don’t like any uncertainty,” said investment manager at Abax Investments Omri Thomas.

Shares in Steinhoff lost more than half their value on Wednesday after the furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation into accounting irregularities, its chief executive resigned and it postponed full-year results. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)