Scandal-hit Steinhoff names van der Merwe acting CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in a day

Scandal-hit Steinhoff names van der Merwe acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Steinhoff named Danie van der Merwe as acting chief executive on Tuesday as the South African retail group struggles to contain an accounting scandal.

Van der Merwe is currently chief operating officer and has been with the company since 1998. He replaces Christo Wiese, the company’s biggest shareholder, who took over executive responsibilities after CEO Markus Jooste resigned in the wake of the scandal three weeks ago. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

