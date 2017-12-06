Steinhoff postpones results amid probe of accounts, CEO resignation

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa-based Steinhoff International Holdings has postponed its results announcement until further notice, the furniture retailer said on Wednesday, after its chief executive resigned and amid a probe into accounting irregularities.

The results announcement and a webcast were scheduled for Wednesday.

The company said late on Tuesday Chief Executive Markus Jooste resigned with immediate effect after the discovery of new information that has prompted the German-listed company’s supervisory, or non-executive, board to ask consultants PwC to perform an “independent investigation”. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)