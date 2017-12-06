FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff postpones results amid probe of accounts, CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a day ago

Steinhoff postpones results amid probe of accounts, CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa-based Steinhoff International Holdings has postponed its results announcement until further notice, the furniture retailer said on Wednesday, after its chief executive resigned and amid a probe into accounting irregularities.

The results announcement and a webcast were scheduled for Wednesday.

The company said late on Tuesday Chief Executive Markus Jooste resigned with immediate effect after the discovery of new information that has prompted the German-listed company’s supervisory, or non-executive, board to ask consultants PwC to perform an “independent investigation”. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.