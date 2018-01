JOHANNESBURG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff said on Tuesday its 2015 results would have to restated, underscoring the extent of an accounting scandal that has wiped billions of dollars off the market value of the South African retailer.

Steinhoff has delayed its 2017 annual results and said its 2016 results could no longer be relied upon after discovering what it called accounting irregularities. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)