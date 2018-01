Jan 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV said on Thursday Jayendra Naidoo resigned as a member of its supervisory board to focus his efforts on the board of its unit, Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd, where he is the chairman.

Steinhoff International added Naidoo’s position would be filled by a new independent director. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)