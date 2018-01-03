FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steinhoff's UK retailer Poundland reports record Christmas trading
January 3, 2018

Steinhoff's UK retailer Poundland reports record Christmas trading

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - British retailer Poundland, which is owned by troubled South African group Steinhoff, said on Wednesday it enjoyed a record Christmas, with sales up 5.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 24.

Poundland, purchased by Steinhoff for 610 million pounds ($826 million) in 2016, said like-for-like sales in the three weeks to Christmas Day were up 6 percent.

Steinhoff, the owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama and Mattress Firm is fighting for survival after flagging accounting irregularities last month and parting ways with its veteran chief executive, Markus Jooste. ($1 = 0.7386 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

