UK recruiter SThree sees full-year profit above market consensus

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Friday it expected adjusted pretax profit for the year to be slightly ahead of market consensus, helped by strong performance in the United States and Continental Europe.

The adjusted pretax profit consensus for the year ending on Nov. 30 is 43.8 million pounds ($58.9 million), with a forecast range of 42 million pounds to 45.6 million pounds, SThree said.

SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said group gross profit for the year rose 4 percent at constant currency.

Gross profit is a key indicator for staffing firms as it represents total fees earned from all recruitment work. ($1 = 0.7442 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)