FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Recruiter SThree's profit rises on hiring in continental Europe, U.S.
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

Recruiter SThree's profit rises on hiring in continental Europe, U.S.

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree reported a rise in gross profit at constant currency for the first half, helped by strong performance in continental Europe and the United States, its two biggest markets.

SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, said gross profit at constant currency rose 2 percent to 134.3 million pounds ($171.5 million) for the six months to May 31.

Gross profit at constant currency for the UK and Ireland fell 16 percent to 27 million pounds, held back by a slower market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and public sector reforms, SThree said.

Gross profit is a key performance indicator for staffing companies as it represents total fees earned from all recruitment activities.

$1 = 0.7831 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.