MOVES-Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit

June 21 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Patricia Tippins joined the firm's Dallas office as senior vice president-investments while Christopher Barbee joined its Greensboro, North Carolina office in the same position.

Tippins was previously with Wells Fargo Advisors and Barbee was with Oppenheimer & Co.

Andrew Campanella joined the firm as financial adviser in Manchester, Vermont from Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)