French state bank's Dufourcq likely to be named STMicro chairman -source

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of France's state investment bank, Nicolas Dufourcq, is likely to be elected as non-executive chairman of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The expected appointment of Dufourcq, who joined the STMicro board in 2015 as a representative of the French government, comes less than two months after another French national, Jean-Marc Chery, was lined up as successor to Italian CEO Carlo Bozotti.