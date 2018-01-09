FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodka maker Stock Spirits says 2017 trading ahead of its expectations
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2018 / 7:37 AM / in 2 days

Vodka maker Stock Spirits says 2017 trading ahead of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said trading in 2017 was slightly ahead of its expectations, led by a recovery in its key market Poland.

The company, which has been stabilising its Polish business after a period of sales declines, said the business performed well despite high competition.

Stock Spirits, which makes three-quarters of its revenue from Poland and Czech Republic, said both these markets continued to show growth in both volume and value terms.

The Eastern Europe-focused vodka maker had net sales revenue of 261 million euros ($312.3 million) and earned 28.4 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.