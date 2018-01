STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.

A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.

The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by John Stonestreet)