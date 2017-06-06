FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

South Korea, Hong Kong stocks top May gains in Asia-Pacific

1 Min Read

A videographer films an electronic board showing the Japan's Nikkei average and related indexes is seen next to a computer showing the market indexes at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, July 9, 2015.Yuya Shino/Files

REUTERS - South Korean and Hong Kong stocks led the Asia-Pacific region in May with gains of 6.44 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively.

Buoyed by Moon Jae-in's presidential election win in May and inflows of near $8 billion this year, South Korean equities surged 26.35 percent year-to-date in dollar terms, followed by Indian equities which rose 24.81 percent in the same period.

However, South Korean stocks have also turned the most expensive in the Asia-Pacific with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, followed by Philippines at 19.46 and India's 19.36. Price-to-earnings ratios are calculated based on the current year's estimated earnings.

Asian markets performance: tmsnrt.rs/2syXi88

Asian markets valuations: tmsnrt.rs/2syJ8Ea

Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: tmsnrt.rs/2rZtPr2

Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

