FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Storebrand Q3 beats forecast, sees rising dividend capacity
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Storebrand Q3 beats forecast, sees rising dividend capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Q3 group result NOK ‍773​ million (Reuters poll NOK 661 million) vs NOK 676 mln in Q3 2016

* Q3 operating result NOK 596 mln

* Maintains guidance of quarterly operating result above NOK 500 million on a normalised basis, CFO Lars Aa. Loeddesoel said while presenting the company’s earnings

* Cuts growth ambition for insurance segment; says still aims for growth, but below previous target of 10 percent

* CEO Odd Arild Grefstad says “fully committed to deliver on the dividend policy”, expects acquisition of Skagen to increase dividend capacity going forward

* A dividend of more than 35 pct of the group’s result before amortisation after tax is expected for 2017

* On Skagen acquisition: expects initial cost synergies to reduce combined cost base by NOK 50 million. For more:

* Share trades 2.1 percent higher at NOK 70.3 at GMT 0930 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.