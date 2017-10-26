FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-NHC says 20 pct chance of cyclone over western Caribbean Sea
October 26, 2017 / 1:48 PM / a day ago

RPT-NHC says 20 pct chance of cyclone over western Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story first published on Wednesday)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the western Caribbean Sea has 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to become more organized later this week as it moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)

