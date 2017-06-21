FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tropical Storm Cindy moving towards the Gulf Coast -NHC
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 21, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 2 months ago

Tropical Storm Cindy moving towards the Gulf Coast -NHC

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday, the NHC said.

Cindy was currently located about 160 miles (255 km) southeast of Galveston Texas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h). (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.