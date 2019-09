Exhausted Hurricane Dorian survivors await rescue flights after being forced to spend the previous night at the airport when relief flights failed to arrive with the majority of those stranded slept on the ground or in their cars, at Treasure Cay Airport in Abaco, Bahamas, early September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Brown

(Reuters) - The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen to 43, according to media reports late on Friday.

NBC, citing a representative for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, said the official count is now 43 and the number is expected to rise significantly.

The Washington Post reported that 35 people died in the storm on the Abacos Islands and eight in Grand Bahama. Search and rescue operations are continuing.