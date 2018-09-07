Florence weakens to tropical storm, seen strengthening again: NHC

(Reuters) - Florence weakened to a tropical storm in the central Atlantic, but was expected to intensify on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Florence was located about 1,035 miles (1,665 kms) east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, the NHC added.