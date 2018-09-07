FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 7, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Florence weakens to tropical storm, seen strengthening again: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florence weakened to a tropical storm in the central Atlantic, but was expected to intensify on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Florence was located about 1,035 miles (1,665 kms) east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.