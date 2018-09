(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

A reporter works on her story in front a boarded up store before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The category 1 hurricane is located about 5 miles (10 kilometers) east of Wilmington, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC added.