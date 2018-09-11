FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 11, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hurricane Florence weakens, to restrengthen late Tuesday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence appears to have weakened slightly but is expected to restrengthen later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States, September 10, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The category 4 hurricane is located about 950 miles (1,530 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kilometer per hour), the NHC added.

“The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
