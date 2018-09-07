Storm Florence weakens, but likely to regain hurricane strength: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Florence has weakened over the central Atlantic, but is likely to re-strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

The storm is located about 985 miles (1,590 km) east-southeast of Bermuda packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda later today and reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.