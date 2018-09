(Reuters) - Tropical depression Gordon is moving north through central Arkansas and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours as the storm become increasingly extra-tropical, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

An offshore platform is pictured after Tropical Storm Gordon in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Gordon is located about 86 miles (138 kilometers) southwest of Jonesboro, Arkansas with maximum sustained winds of 10 miles per hour (19 kilometers/hour), the NHC added.