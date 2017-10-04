FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Irma cost Florida sugar sector $383 mln, official says
October 4, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 13 days

Hurricane Irma cost Florida sugar sector $383 mln, official says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Renita D. Young
    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Damage from Hurricane Irma will cost the
state of Florida's sugarcane crops an estimated $383 million,
the state agriculture commissioner said on Wednesday.
    The state experienced more than $2.5 billion in crop damage
from last month's hurricane, based on preliminary data form the
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural
Statistics Service.
    Florida sugar cane accounts for nearly a quarter of sugar
produced in the United States, according to the USDA.
    "Florida agriculture took it on the chin as Hurricane Irma
pummeled the state, and the $2.5 billion in agricultural damages
is only an initial assessment," said Adam H. Putnam, Florida
commissioner of agriculture.
    The state saw nearly $761 million in citrus damages, $625 in
greenhouse, nursery and floriculture damage, and close to $238
million worth of beef cattle damage, the preliminary report
said.
    “We’re likely to see even greater economic losses as we
account for loss of future production and the cost to rebuild
infrastructure,” Putnam said.
    To see the report, click: bit.ly/2kpuW0c

 (Reporting by Renita D. Young in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

