Sept 18 (Reuters) - Florida policyholders so far have filed nearly $2 billion in claims to insurers for damage from Hurricane Irma, the state’s insurance regulator said on Monday.

The estimate of insured losses is based on preliminary statewide data that insurers filed with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation as of 4 p.m. on Sunday for nearly 335,347 claims, the regulator said.

The data is available here: bit.ly/2xKwMi9 (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)