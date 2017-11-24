FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch gov't calls on St. Martin prime minister to resign
Sections
Featured
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
World
Missing Argentine submarine highlights military underfunding
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Refugee Crisis
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2017 / 11:18 AM / Updated a day ago

Dutch gov't calls on St. Martin prime minister to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch Cabinet called on Friday for the caretaker prime minister of the Caribbean island nation of St. Martin to resign, which he has yet to do despite having lost a no-confidence vote on Nov. 2.

The Dutch government said it will not deliver 550 million euros ($650 million) in aid to help St. Martin recover from devastation caused by hurricane Irma until Prime Minister William Marlin steps down. The island of St Martin is half part of France and half a nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with 40,000 people. ($1 = 0.8427 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.