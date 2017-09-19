FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Some 184,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
September 19, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in a month

FACTBOX-Some 184,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Florida utilities said on Tuesday they
restored power to about 98 percent of the 7.8 million homes and
businesses knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving some 184,000
customers still without electricity.
    Based on the number of individuals each customer
represents, that leaves almost 400,000 people sweltering in the
Florida heat without air conditioning.
    Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power &
Light's service area in the southern parts of the state. FPL,
the state's biggest electric company, said about 101,000
customers had no power, down from more than 3.6 million on
Sept. 11.
    NextEra Energy Inc's FPL, which serves nearly 5
million homes and businesses, has said it expects to restore
power to essentially all customers in the hard-hit western part
of its territory by Sept. 22. 
    Outages at Duke Energy Corp, which serves the
northern and central parts of Florida, fell to about 51,000
from a peak of around 1.3 million on Sept. 11.
    In coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach the
upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (low 30s Celsius) in
Jacksonville and Miami, the two biggest cities in Florida,
according to meteorologists at AccuWeather.
    Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4
hurricane, the second most severe on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale. On Sept. 11, when most customers were
without power, the storm weakened to a tropical depression.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the
utilities' websites:
    
 Power Company             State      Out Now         Served 
 NextEra - FPL              FL           101,400     4,904,000 
 Duke - Florida             FL            50,900     1,800,000 
 Lee County Electric        FL            18,200       200,000 
 Keys Energy Services       FL            10,100        29,000 
 Florida Keys Electric      FL             3,700        33,000 
                                                         
                         Total Out       184,300         
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

