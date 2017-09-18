FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Some 371,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma
#Oil report
September 18, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

FACTBOX-Some 371,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Florida utilities said on Monday they restored power to over 95 percent
of the 7.8 million homes and businesses knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving some 371,000
customers still without electricity.
    Based on the number of individuals each customer represents, that leaves almost 800,000
people sweltering in the Florida heat without air conditioning.
    Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern
parts of the state. FPL, the state's biggest electric company, said 204,000 customers had no
power, down from more than 3.6 million on Sept. 11.
    NextEra Energy Inc's FPL, which serves nearly 5 million homes and businesses, has
said it expects to restore power to essentially all customers in the hard-hit western part of
its territory by Sept. 22. 
    Outages at Duke Energy Corp, which serves the northern and central parts of Florida,
fell to about 115,000 from a peak of around 1.3 million on Sept. 11.
    In coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (low
30s Celsius) in Jacksonville and Miami, the two biggest cities in Florida, according to
meteorologists at AccuWeather.
    Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, the second most severe
on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. On Sept. 11, when most customers were without power, the
storm weakened to a tropical depression.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:
    
 Power Company             State      Out Now         Served 
 NextEra - FPL              FL            204,100    4,904,000 
 Duke - Florida             FL            115,400    1,800,000 
 Lee County Electric        FL             29,500      200,000 
 Keys Energy Services       FL              9,300       29,000 
 Florida Keys Electric      FL              6,700       33,000 
 Glades Electric            FL              4,600       16,000 
 Clay Electric              FL              1,400      173,000 
                                                         
                         Total Out        371,000        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)

