FACTBOX-Some 84,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma
September 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in a month

FACTBOX-Some 84,000 customers still without power in Florida after Irma

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Florida utilities said on Wednesday
they have restored power to 99 percent of the 7.8 million
homes and businesses that were knocked out by Hurricane Irma,
leaving some 84,000 customers  without electricity.
    Based on the number of individuals each customer
represents, about 175,000 people were sweltering in the
Florida heat and humidity without air conditioning.
    Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power &
Light's service area in the southern parts of the state. FPL,
the state's biggest electric company, said about 56,000
customers had no power, down from more than 3.6 million on
Sept. 11.
    NextEra Energy Inc's FPL, which serves nearly 5
million homes and businesses, expects to restore power to
essentially all of its customers in the hard-hit western part
of its territory by Sept. 22. 
    Outages at Duke Energy Corp, which serves the
northern and central parts of Florida, fell below 6,000 from a
peak of around 1.3 million on Sept. 11.
    In the coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach the
upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (low 30s Celsius) in
Jacksonville and Miami, the two biggest cities in Florida,
according to AccuWeather.
    Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4
hurricane, the second most severe on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale. On Sept. 11, when most customers were
without power, the storm weakened to a tropical depression.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the
utilities' websites:
   
 Power Company            State      Out Now         Served 
 NextEra - FPL             FL            55,900     4,904,000 
 Lee County Electric       FL            15,400       200,000 
 Keys Energy Services      FL             6,000        29,000 
 Duke - Florida            FL             5,800     1,800,000 
 Florida Keys Electric     FL             1,200        33,000 
                                                        
                        Total Out        84,300         
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)

