Jose expected to remain a hurricane through Tuesday: NHC

Hurricane Jose is shown in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of the United States in this September 17, 2017 NASA handout satellite photo. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Jose is seen weakening over the next couple of days but is still expected to retain its hurricane strength through Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Jose, which is about 385 miles (620 km) west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h), is generating swells that are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, and much of the U.S. east coast, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, and well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, the NHC added.