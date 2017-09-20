Jose weakens to tropical storm, to bring rip currents to U.S. East Coast: NHC

Hurricane Maria which bore down menacingly on the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday after devastating the tiny island nation of Dominica and Hurricane Jose (top) are both seen in the Atlantic Ocean in this NOAA's GOES East satellite image taken at 21:45 p.m. EDT on September 19, 2017 (0145 UTC, September 20, 2017). Courtesy NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm, but is still likely to bring dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast for several more days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The tropical storm is about 230 miles (375 km) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.

“The center of the storm is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is likely to gradually weaken over the next two days, the NHC said.