FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator urges U.S. airlines to cap fares for people fleeing Maria
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 18, 2017 / 10:35 PM / a month ago

Senator urges U.S. airlines to cap fares for people fleeing Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Nelson sent letters to the chief executives of 10 major U.S.-based airlines on Monday, urging them to cap airline fares for passengers fleeing Hurricane Maria so that confusion over cost does not delay evacuations, an aide said.

“I urge you to begin the process now for implementing capped airfare,” Nelson said in his letter, noting that Maria is already a major hurricane. “Individuals and families should not be forced to delay or cancel their evacuation efforts because of confusion over the cost of airfare.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.