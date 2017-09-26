Trump says Puerto Rico in trouble after hurricane, debt 'must be dealt with'

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Puerto Rico is in “deep trouble” after being hit by Hurricane Maria and that its billions of dollars of debt to the Wall Street and banks “must be dealt with.”

“Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” Trump wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)