Puerto Rico judge advises legal issues be put on hold after Maria -source

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The team of judges overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy has advised involved parties to put legal proceedings on hold indefinitely as the island recovers from the damage of Hurricane Maria, a source familiar with the legal proceedings said on Thursday.

According to the source, judges have also told the parties that the island’s fiscal turnaround blueprint might need to be redrafted, once it becomes clear how costly the destruction is, and how much aid Puerto Rico is expected to get from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A separate source, familiar with the Puerto Rican government’s thinking, said a moratorium on legal proceedings would likely be necessary, including the possible cancellation of an Oct. 4 bankruptcy hearing.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss the matter, which has not been announced publicly. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)