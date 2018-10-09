FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 9, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Michael intensifies into Category 3 hurricane - NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rainfall is expected along the northeastern Gulf Coast.

Michael was located about 270 miles (435 km) south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

The centre of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday night, NHC said.

“Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida.”

Reporting by Swati Verma and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.