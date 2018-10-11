Michael weakens to tropical storm over central Georgia: NHC

(Reuters) - Michael, the fiercest storm to hit Florida in more than 80 years, has weakened into a tropical storm over central Georgia but damaging winds are still gusting inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

A man watches the sun set during Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S. October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The tropical storm is located about 30 miles (45 km) south-southwest of Macon, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (115 km per hour), the NHC said in its 12 am EDT position update.

“The center of Michael is now moving into south-central Georgia. Tropical storm-force winds continue over central and southern Georgia, and are spreading across the coast of southeastern Georgia,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.