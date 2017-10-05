FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko shutting production at two U.S. Gulf platforms ahead of Nate
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 12 days ago

Anadarko shutting production at two U.S. Gulf platforms ahead of Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it is shutting in production at two U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company said it has removed all staff and shut oil and natural gas production at the Horn Mountain platform and would do the same at the Marlin platform on Friday. Non-essential personnel are being removed from the company’s Constitution, Holstein, Lucius and Marco Polo platforms as well.

Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday around Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.