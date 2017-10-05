FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 9:12 PM / in 12 days

Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has begun shutting in its U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company is shutting production at its Blind Faith, Genesis, Jack/St.Malo, Petronius and Tahiti facilities and evacuating personnel. Last year, Chevron pumped 128,000 barrels of oil per day from the U.S. Gulf.

Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday around Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.