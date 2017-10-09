Nate becomes a post-tropical cyclone: NHC

A sign is seen at the entrance to a casino after Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi, U.S., October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Former hurricane Nate has become a post-tropical cyclone that continues to pack heavy rain and gusty winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm system is about 85 miles (135 km) northeast of Columbus, Ohio with maximum sustained winds of 20 mph (55 km/h), it said.

Nate was expected to continue tracking northeastward, moving through the Ohio Valley and into the lower great lakes on Monday.