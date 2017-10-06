FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm Nate could swirl into Gulf of Mexico as hurricane - NHC
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 3:10 AM / in 15 days

Storm Nate could swirl into Gulf of Mexico as hurricane - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nate is about to move offshore of the eastern coast of Honduras and is likely to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it reaches the central Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm, about 355 miles (570 km) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) at present, has prompted storm surge watches for a portion of the U.S. Gulf coast, the Miami-based NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

