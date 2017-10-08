FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vessel traffic expected to resume along Mississippi river after Nate -port association
#Oil report
October 8, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 9 days ago

Vessel traffic expected to resume along Mississippi river after Nate -port association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - All inbound and outbound vessel traffic along the Mississippi River is expected to resume on Sunday afternoon after storm Nate made landfall on Saturday night, the Ports Association of Louisiana said.

Several U.S. Gulf ports, including the large ports of New Orleans in Louisiana and Mobile in Alabama, closed on Saturday ahead of the storm, remaining under condition Zulu, which means all facilities and vessel traffic were halted.

The vessel traffic, including cruise ships waiting to disembark at New Orleans, will restart after surveys to assess the impact of the storm are finished, according to Gary LaGrange, executive director of the association.

Port facilities will fully reopen by Monday, he added. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

