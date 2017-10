DUBLIN (Reuters) - A woman has died in the southeast Irish county of Waterford on Monday after a tree fell on her car as a result of Tropical Storm Ophelia, national broadcaster RTE said, quoting the local council office.

A lighthouse is seen as storm Ophelia approaches South Stack in Anglesey, Wales, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

RTE said the woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene as the storm began to batter Ireland’s southern coast. A spokeswoman for the council could not immediately be reached for comment.