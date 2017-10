(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Philippe formed off Cuba on Saturday, dumping heavy rains on the island as it churned on a path expected to put it near south Florida overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the storm, with top sustained winds near 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), was forecast to move off the northern coast of Cuba on Saturday evening and then take aim at the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula.