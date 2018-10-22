FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Hurricane Willa nears Category 5 strength off Mexico's southwest coast

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Willa, approaching rare category 5 strength, approached Mexico’s southwestern coast, where it is expected to make landfall late Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

On Monday morning, Willa packed maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (249 km) about 155 miles southwest of the Pacific town of Cabo Corrientes, the Miami-based NHC said.

Willa could strengthen to category five on Monday morning, the NHC said, and is expected to weaken slightly before hitting the Mexican coast. Category 5 would place it at the top level of the Saffir-Simpson hurricane and wind scale.

The storm is expected to douse coastal states Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa with six to 12 inches of rain, likely triggering flash floods and landslides, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicente modestly gained strength off Mexico’s southwestern coast.

As of Monday morning, Vicente was located about 195 miles south of the Pacific resort town of Acapulco, advancing with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

While Vicente is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday night or Tuesday, it could still produce significant rainfall and the risk of flash floods and landslides, the NHC said.

Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
